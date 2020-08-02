KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy softball team is one of the more consistent programs in the area as the Lady Lions are looking to get back to state after missing out last season.

The 2018 state champs came up short of returning to Austin after falling to Hallettsville in the fourth round, a battle of number one versus number two.

Thomas De Los Santos returns a good amount of starters from that team and he says he doesn't shy away talking about the ultimate goal of once against hoisting up the trophy.

The Lions always prepare for their playoff runs by scheduling tough scrimmages and non-district games. Santa Gertrudis already faced off against Carroll the other night and tonight will square off with Calallen who was the class 5A runner-up last season.