ROBSTOWN, Texas — For our next 3News "Senior Spotlight," we check in on a state champion that will never have a chance to defend her title.

Robstown powerlifter Kaitlynn Gonzalez had her senior season wiped out to COVID-19. Gonzalez is the defending state champion in the 97 lb. weight class after she says she surprised the state as an underdog in 2019.

The Cotton Pickers senior says she was initially disappointed at not being able to defend her crown, but says she's looking forward to heading to college at Texas A&M-Kingsville next semester.