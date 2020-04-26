CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week we started our senior spotlights to show some love to those who's season were cut short. Today, our attention turns to Tuloso-Midway's Jordyn Torre.

Torre, a track star at T-M, has made two appearance's at the state tournament for the mile relay and it was her goal to make it a third in her final year. But, as we know the season ending due to the coronavirus. Hear Jordyn's take on what it's like to have the season end abruptly and what the recruiting process is like for her in this time of social distancing.