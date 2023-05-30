SGA softball heads off to state tournament

The Lady Lions will end a five year state drought Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Santa Gertrudis Academy might have one of the most prestigious softball programs in the Coastal Bend, but it's seen a recent state tournament drought that's coming to an end Wednesday morning.

The Lady Lions will be in Austin taking on #1 Grandview in the 3A State Semifinal. It's SGA's first trip to state since it won the title back in 2018.

Many of the current players were in the stands back then as elementary and middle school students. Now they'll look to add the next chapter of SGA state history. The team also sports two assistant coaches who were on that title team, Saidi Castillo and Kennedy Silva.