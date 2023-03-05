x
High School

SGA's Silguero getting ready both for state track and softball area round

Precious Silguero won the region championship in the 3A discus and will head to Austin next week. And she will DH and catch for the softball team this weekend.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Dozens of track and field athletes from the area are going to be heading to Austin next week to represent the Coastal Bend at the UIL state meet.

That includes one from Santa Gertrudis Academy who's likely going to be logging some extra miles and pulling double duty.  

Precious Silguero qualified for the 3A state meet by winning the region championship in the discus. Silguero is also going to be suiting up for the state-ranked Lions softball team this weekend in the area round against Santa Rosa.

The SGA senior says it’s been a fun bounce back year in her final season since she’s coming off an ACL tear as a junior that cost her both track and field and softball.

