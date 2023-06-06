Sinton baseball gets send off to state

The Pirates are making their third straight trip to Austin and are looking to make it back-to-back state titles.

SINTON, Texas — It's a big week of state baseball with two reigning champs heading up to Central Texas to defend their crown including the Sinton Pirates.

Sinton received its send off to Austin Tuesday morning at the high school. The players loaded up the charter bus and hit the road while being accompanied by the fire department and police with many fans lined up along Main Street.

The Pirates will have two of their stars back in the lineup in the state semifinal with both Blake Mitchell and Jaquae Stewart returning after having to miss Game 3 of the region final following controversial ejections in Game 2.

The Sinton Pirates got their send off to state this morning! Here's video of them loading up and going through the town (including a drone shot at the end). More with Sinton tonight at 6 PM! #3SportsBlitz KIII 3 News Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News Ashley Gonzalez Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Top-ranked Sinton will face #5 China Spring in the semifinal Wednesday at 4 PM at UT-Austin's Disch-Falk field.

A win would put the Pirates back in the 4A Championship Game Thursday at 6:30 PM against either Canyon Randall or Texarkana Liberty-Eylau.