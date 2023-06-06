Sinton baseball gets send off to state

It's a big week of state baseball with two reigning champs heading up to Central Texas to defend their crown including the Sinton Pirates.
Sinton received its send off to Austin Tuesday morning at the high school. The players loaded up the charter bus and hit the road while being accompanied by the fire department and police with many fans lined up along Main Street.
The Pirates will have two of their stars back in the lineup in the state semifinal with both Blake Mitchell and Jaquae Stewart returning after having to miss Game 3 of the region final following controversial ejections in Game 2.
Top-ranked Sinton will face #5 China Spring in the semifinal Wednesday at 4 PM at UT-Austin's Disch-Falk field.
A win would put the Pirates back in the 4A Championship Game Thursday at 6:30 PM against either Canyon Randall or Texarkana Liberty-Eylau.
3Sports' Chris Thomasson will be heading up there this week and will have complete coverage.