Sinton baseball with state title aspirations again this season

The Pirates came up short in the state semis last year, but return a ton talent with "seven to eight" players headed to play college baseball.

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates have one of the most talented baseball teams not only in the Coastal Bend, but all across the state of Texas. Now they just need to turn that talent into a title.

Coach Adrian Alaniz's team went into Austin last season as the highest ranked team in the 4A State Tournament, but came up short in the semifinal. The Pirates return all but one starter from that lineup including multiple Division I athletes and even a top 2023 MLB prospect in junior catcher and pitcher Blake Mitchell.

Alaniz says he kept the team in Austin after their semifinal defeat to watch Texarkana Pleasant Grove win the title over Rusk, the team that topped them in the earlier round. He said he wanted his team to see the celebration to get a taste for it for 2022.

The Pirates also have brand new turf at Gene Kasprzyk Field as does softball next door, part of a recent bond that has Sinton doing all kinds of athletic upgrades including a new indoor practice facility.