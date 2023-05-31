Sinton "battle-tested" heading into region final

The Pirates barely escaped the region semifinal with their shot at a repeat title still intact, but now understand the pressure of winning tight games.

SINTON, Texas — The top-ranked Sinton Pirates might have been a foregone conclusion for many to get back to state for the third straight year. But don't tell that to them, especially after a week where Sinton faced elimination on multiple occasions in the region semifinal.

San Antonio Davenport was able to win a 1-0 pitchers' duel in the first game to put the Pirates on the brink. But Coach Adrian Alaniz's team battled back Saturday to force a third game, only for the Wolves to put the tying and winning runs on in the 7th. Aidan Moody slammed the door for the complete game 3-2 win to help Sinton move on.

"'Battle-tested' is kind of one of those terms we've used throughout the entire week. The game of baseball is one of those that constantly humbles you and keeps you going. You'll never figure it out. I'm just really glad at how my guys responded to those environments."

Sinton coach Adrian Alaniz talks about his team being tested in a big way by S.A. Davenport and what that can do for them going forward as they hope to eventually repeat at state.



#1 Sinton faces #4 Boerne in a best-of-three series this week. #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/RxnQYqxjMG — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) May 31, 2023

Now, the Pirates face arguably an even tough opponent in #4 Boerne. The Greyhounds are coming off a three-game series win over #12 Robstown.

"Two polished programs that expect to be at the region final contending for the region every year," Alaniz said of Boerne.

The defending state champions will open up the series with the Greyhounds in San Antonio Thursday with Game 1 set for 7 PM at Wolff Stadium. The teams head over to Whataburger Field Friday at 4 PM for Game 2 with a deciding Game 3 to follow if needed.

3News will have coverage of the entire series.