Sinton falls to Rusk in 4A State Semifinal

The Pirates' bats went silent after a hot start in Wednesday's loss to the Eagles.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Sinton Pirates came out swinging in the 4A State Semifinal against Rusk, but couldn't keep the hot streak going in a 6-3 loss to the Eagles at the University of Texas's Disch-Falk Field.

Rusk jumped out to a 2-0 lead off Sinton starter Wyatt Wiatrek, but the Pirates would rally with a pair of their own on a RBI triple by Rylan Galvan and a RBI double by Blake Mitchell.

Sophomore Braeden Brown would pitch well overall in relief, but Rusk would add two key insurance runs in the seventh inning to pad the lead to 6-3. The Eagles will face Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the 4A Championship Thursday while Sinton looks towards next year when they have every starter but one returning.