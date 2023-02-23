Sinton Invitational: Host Pirates top Robstown; Rockport-Fulton blanked by Canyon Lake

Top-ranked Sinton put up five runs in the first inning and held on for a time-condensed 6-3 victory over Robstown in five innings. Upwards of 20 MLB scouts were on hand to see Sinton's Blake Mitchell, who is projected to be a first round pick in this summer's MLB Draft. Mitchell hit a three-run homer in the Pirates' late-night 7-1 win over Jasper.