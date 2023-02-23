x
High School

Sinton Invitational: Host Pirates top Robstown; Rockport-Fulton blanked by Canyon Lake

Sinton went 2-0 in Day 1 including a win over the rival Pickers while Rockport-Fulton had to settle for a split.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day 1 of the Sinton Invitation Tournament saw a season-opening win for the host and defending state champion Pirates.

Top-ranked Sinton put up five runs in the first inning and held on for a time-condensed 6-3 victory over Robstown in five innings. Upwards of 20 MLB scouts were on hand to see Sinton's Blake Mitchell, who is projected to be a first round pick in this summer's MLB Draft. Mitchell hit a three-run homer in the Pirates' late-night 7-1 win over Jasper.

Rockport-Fulton had to settle for a split after being beat by #16 Canyon Lake 13-0 in four innings. The Pirates did beat Goliad 13-3 earlier in the tournament.

