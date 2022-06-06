Sinton looking for redemption at state

Sinton is making its 11th ever appearance at state this week while their semis opponent Celina is making just its second.

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates have gone wire-to-wire as the #1 team in the state so far in Class 4A. If they are still atop the poll in a few days, they'll have completed their 2022 "redemption tour."

The Pirates were the favorite in Austin last season as well when they were eliminated by Rusk in the 4A State Semifinal. Sinton returned a majority of players from that roster who have used that upset as motivation all year long.

Now the Pirates get set to face a fifth-ranked Celina team that is making its first appearance at state in 20 years. Sinton is hoping that experience factor will come into play at Disch-Faulk Field this week.