Sinton looking to knock off Calallen for a return trip to state

The Pirates eliminated the 'Cats by the final of 2-1 in a winner-take-all Region Final game last year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton have bee the wire-to-wire consensus #1 team all year long in Class 4A. Now they once again face their biggest test of the season in the Calallen Wildcats

Sinton beat Calallen last year in a similar one-game, winner-take-all. The Pirates won that game 3-1 in front of approximately 2,500 fans in Laredo after the game had to be relocated due to weather. This year it will be held in the original location of that 2021 game, Whataburger Field, in front of approximately 7,500 to 8,000 fans according to the Hooks.

Sinton is expected to throw junior Blake Mitchell while Calallen will throw lefty ace Justin Lamkin.