The Lady Pirates are looking for a deep run in a full season under Audra Troutman, who lead Klein Collins to the 6A title game two years ago.

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Lady Pirates are letting it be known that they're looking for a district title and more this season.

Coach Audra Troutman returns about two-thirds of her starting lineup from the COVID-shortened season, but says she must replace the majority of her infield.