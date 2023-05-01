x
High School

Sinton unveils baseball state championship banner, Pirates receive rings

The Pirates finally got to celebrate their state championship seven months after the fact with a majority of players able to be on hand.

SINTON, Texas — Thursday's state championship celebration was a long time coming for the Sinton Pirates who finally had last summer's title recognized officially.

The Pirates wanted to wait until the majority of the team could be back together and with colleges being on winter break, January was the perfect time. Sinton unveiled the championship banner on the outfield wall with the Pirates then being surprised with their championship rings after the ceremony. The rings originally weren't supposed to be in until next week according to Head Coach Adrian Alaniz.

Sinton will be the favorite to repeat as state champions in Class 4A with practices getting underway two weeks from Friday.

Sinton baseball Coach Adrian Alaniz shows off his state championship ring! We'll have more from the Pirates' championship ceremony tonight at 10 PM. Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News #3SportsBlitz KIII 3 News

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Thursday, January 5, 2023

