High School

Soccer Area Round: Vets girls, boys fall to Valley programs and other Tuesday scores

It was a 50-50 night for the local teams in the soccer playoffs.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The majority of the area's remaining high school soccer teams were in action Tuesday in the area round. Here are the highlight games and scores:

HIGHLIGHT GAMES:
Boys - 5A:
Veterans Memorial 0, Mission Sharyland 5 (Highlights at 10 PM)

Girls - 5A:
McAllen 3, Veterans Memorial 1 (Highlights at 10 PM) 

OTHER SCORES:
Boys - 4A:
London 3, Edinburg IDEA Quest 0
*Pirates advance to the region qrts. to face Brownsville IDEA Sports Park

Ingleside 1, Brownsville IDEA Sports Park 3

Girls:
Class 5A:
Flour Bluff 4, McAllen Rowe 5

Class 4A:
Alamo IDEA 1, Alice 2
*Coyotes advance to the region qrts. to face Calallen

London 5, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 0
*Pirates advance to the region qrts. to face Beeville Jones

