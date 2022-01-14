Soccer Gulf Coast Classic: Vets boys advance; Flour Bluff girls fall

The Eagles advance to the championship, guaranteeing a local team will bring home at least one tournament title.

The finals of the Gulf Coast Classic soccer tournament are set with at least one local team set to bring home a title.

The Veterans Memorial boys knocked off Montgomery Lake Creek 5-1 the championship bracket semifinal Friday. That sets up a championship game against district rival Flour Bluff Saturday at Noon at the Cabaniss soccer stadium.

On the girls side the Flour Bluff girls fell to San Antonio Brennan 6-0 in afternoon action. Brennan will advance to face Calallen in the championship Saturday at 2 PM at the Cabaniss soccer stadium.