Soccer Gulf Coast Classic: Vets boys advance; Flour Bluff girls fall

The finals of the Gulf Coast Classic soccer tournament are set with at least one local team set to bring home a title.
The Veterans Memorial boys knocked off Montgomery Lake Creek 5-1 the championship bracket semifinal Friday. That sets up a championship game against district rival Flour Bluff Saturday at Noon at the Cabaniss soccer stadium.
On the girls side the Flour Bluff girls fell to San Antonio Brennan 6-0 in afternoon action. Brennan will advance to face Calallen in the championship Saturday at 2 PM at the Cabaniss soccer stadium.