CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school softball is underway in the Coastal Bend as the Veterans Memorial Eagles opened up the CCISD slate in a 6-3 loss to San Benito out of the Valley Monday at Cabaniss.

The Greyhounds were the first to get on the board in the second inning with an unearned run on an RBI single. Vets ties it up in the third with a sac bunt RBI for their first run of the year.