x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Spikefest Volleyball Tournament - pool play highlights

Three local teams are heading to the tournament semifinals Saturday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD's Spikefest Volleyball Tournament saw several local teams advance out of pool play Friday.

The King Mustangs are one of the four semifinalists. They defeated the Sinton Pirates 2-1 in a close match over at Moody.

On the adjacent court the Miller Lady Bucs fell to Sharyland Pioneer 2-0. 

In the semifinals Saturday morning over at Ray H.S., it will be Tuloso-Midway facing off against Port Lavaca Calhoun (9 AM) and King squaring off with Gregory-Portland (10:30 AM). The championship match will be played at 1:30 PM. 