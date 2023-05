Rivera will have a chance next year to complete the four-year sweep.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — St. John Paul II's Armando Rivera is closing in on a perfect high school career, at least in his marquee event: the triple jump.

The Centurions junior won the TAPPS gold in the triple jump for the third straight year. He took the first as a freshman two years ago and then again as a sophomore last year.