State-bound London out on the practice field

The Pirates are looking to become the first Corpus Christi city baseball team to win back-to-back titles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two sets of Pirates are headed back to the state baseball tournament this week looking for repeat titles.

One of those, the London Pirates, were out on the practice field Tuesday morning over at Cabaniss. London is headed back to Round Rock for the third straight season and looking to make it the first back to back state baseball titles from any team inside the Corpus Christi city limits.

The pirates say this is a "business trip" this week and they know what the outside expectation of them is because they have the same one for themselves.

London can also win the 3A Lone Star Cup this week. The yearly award goes to the top school among all athletics plus other UIL events like band and one-act play, among others.