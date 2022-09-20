State-ranked Flour Bluff opens zone play with win over King

The Hornets (1-0) finished off a close first set against the Mustangs (0-1) before pulling away in the next two (25-21, 25-12, 25-18).

The ten-team District 29-5A is once again split into North and South zones with the winner of each automatically qualifying for the playoffs. The next two seeds in each zone will have to play each other in the regular season finale in order to clinch a postseason spot (#2 South vs. #3 North and #2 North vs. #3 South).