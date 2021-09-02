State-ranked G-P baseball with new district, big expectations

G-P opens the season ranked #10 in the 5A coaches poll.

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats might have lost some rivals heading into 2021, but they made the jump into an arguably tougher district.

G-P opens the season ranked #10 in the Class 5A coaches poll as the Wildcats sport a a stout pitching rotation. Malachi Lott (Houston), Walker Janek (Sam Houston St.) and Braeden Talamantez (Texas A&M International) are all headed to play at the college level next year.