CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Monday, students-athletes across Texas will be able to start their Summer strength and conditioning training, but what will that look like for our local students?



3News Reporter, Ashley Gonzalez, met with CCISD and Flour Bluff ISD coaches to get a closer look at some of the strict rules that will be enforced.



"Starting on Monday, students can finally hit the field and weight room, but not so fast and not without getting a health screening before entering school property," says 3News Reporter, Ashley Gonzalez.



“They are pre-screening them right now. They come to the gate and they will screen them. You know, have you had a cough? Have you been sneezing? Body aches? And then they’ll have to answer those questions before they come in, so we’re going to screen every kid every day,” said Assistant Athletic Director for CCISD, Richard Ocanas.



Chris Steinbruck is the Athletic Director and Head Coach of Flour Bluff High School. He says the University Interscholastic League, or UIL, has allowed strength and conditioning training to go on this summer, but unlike before, there will be no physical contact just yet.



“When you haven’t seen someone in a long time, and when you have a great relationship with them, you want to shake their hand or give them a hug, but that will have to be put on hold for a little bit longer,” said Steinbruck.



Steinbruck says if a coach is only giving instructions, that coach is only allowed 20 athletes.

While working on drills outside, only 15 athletes are allowed with one coach.

If the students are inside, only 10 student-athletes will be allowed per coach. While working out, athletes must be 10 feet apart instead of 6 feet apart.



When a spotter for lifting weights is necessary, a face mask will be required.



“We have 500 gallons of sanitizer and disinfectant spray that our school district has ordered to make sure we have the supplies that we need to be able to get everything disinfected and clean between each group,” says Coach Steinbruck.



Steinbrook says COVID-19 put a halt on all sports and his perspective on the game has changed completely.



“This season I’m not gonna stress or worry about a lot of little things that I have in the past when they were playing football. That’s all that I want, you know, to be able to see our kids compete and to be able to see them get knocked down and get back up and all the great lessons football teaches them,” added Steinbruck.

