The Warriors have played hard in wins over #1 Sinton and Moody. The T-M players say they're playing for their coach Todd Akers who's battling prostate cancer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Warriors are one of the hottest baseball teams in the Coastal Bend right now and they say they're battling for their coach.

The Warriors have notched wins over #1 Sinton and Moody in the last week. They're out there competing while Head Coach Todd Akers battles prostate cancer.

The T-M players say it's Akers' strength in his battle and the fact he's stayed with the team as much as he can that has inspired them to get it that extra effort on the field.