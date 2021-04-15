T-M's Ybarra signs LOI with Geneva College

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway senior basketball player Lily Ybarra is going to be logging the miles as she heads off to play college ball.
Ybarra signed her letter of intent Thursday to play for Geneva College in Pennsylvania. The guard started and finished her playing career at T-M with two years spent at Mathis in between.
Ybarra's father Bert was the coach of the Lady Pirates during that time. She got emotional when talking about him to 3Sports Thursday, saying he was instrumental in her being able to head to the next level.