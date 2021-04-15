T-M's Ybarra signs LOI with Geneva College

Lily Ybarra ended her career with the Cherokees, but also played for her father Bert who was the girls' coach at Mathis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway senior basketball player Lily Ybarra is going to be logging the miles as she heads off to play college ball.

Ybarra signed her letter of intent Thursday to play for Geneva College in Pennsylvania. The guard started and finished her playing career at T-M with two years spent at Mathis in between.