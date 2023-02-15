Taft baseball duo soon heading off to New York after signing Wednesday

Joshua Suarez and Efrain Ozuna will be playing for Dominican University next season.

TAFT, Texas — Two Taft Greyhounds' baseball players are going to be headed up north to play college ball together. About 1,800 miles northeast to be exact.

Joshua Suarez and Efrain Ozuna both signed Wednesday with Division II Dominican University in Orangeburg, New york. That's located just about 45 minutes outside of New York City.