Talented Sinton baseball team looking to make a deep run

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates know they have plenty of talent heading into 2021, but also know they can't rely on that talent alone in a hyper-competitive Class 4A.

The Pirates have four Division I commits and more heading to the next level overall including future Texas Longhorn Rylan Galvan, but Coach Adrian Alaniz says it'll take those guys putting in the work to beat the likes of top-ranked Calallen and rival Robstown among others further down the line.