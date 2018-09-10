HOUSTON — They may have lost their last season of high school football but the seniors on the Sabine Pass High School football team are getting a weekend ticket to the NFL courtesy of the Houston Texans.

In a tweet the from the Texans' DeAndre Hopkins invited the seniors from the team along with their coaches to be their guests for this weekend's home game against the Buffalo Bills.

"With a canceled football season ahead of you, @DeAndreHopkins would like to invite your team's seniors and coaches for a special #Texans weekend. You in? 😏," the tweet read along with a short video of Hopkins personally inviting the players.

A total of seven players, six coaches and two administrators will be traveling to the game this weekend according to Sabine Pass ISD superintendent Kristi Heid.

Heid told 12News that while the district had some contact with the Texans the tweeted offer did come as a surprise.

Sabine Pass High School | @SabinePassISD



With a cancelled football season ahead of you, @DeAndreHopkins would like to invite your team's seniors and coaches for a special #Texans weekend. You in? 😏 pic.twitter.com/Kl53dio6Jk — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 9, 2018

Heid was in the cafeteria during lunch when the noon time tweet popped up in her Twitter feed.

The seven seniors, who hadn't seen the tweet, were rounded up and shown the video from Hopkins she said.

They were pretty excited after hearing the news she said.

RELATED | Sabine Pass High School cancels remainder of 2018 football season

"It was amazing that a player of his caliber would take the time to send the boys a message," Heid said.

The rest of the 2A school's season was canceled in late September after the school decided that it was in the player's best interest after four of their 15 players were injured in their first two games.

Sabine Pass Sharks Coach Jason Thibodeaux said suspending the season was the right choice.

"Our factor was based on the love and care for our kids we don't want to see our kids hurt," said Thibodeaux.

He said even with the original 15 players many teens were playing both offense and defense which was tiresome.

Thibodeaux said he has high hopes for next year with 13 middle schoolers coming to the high school.

Schools that will lose a game in District 12-2A Division II include:

Colmesneil

Evadale

Grapeland

Lovelady

West Hardin

Burkeville

© 2018 KBMT