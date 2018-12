CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the highlights games from girls basketball tournaments across Texas Thursday afternoon:

HOUSE OF PAIN TOURNAMENT

#6-5A Veterans Memorial 49, Harlingen South 30

ROY WILLIAMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Bishop 27, #6-4A West Oso 56

#25-5A Flour Bluff 52, Odem 34

Alice 71, Moody 39

Aransas Pass 53, Robstown 31

