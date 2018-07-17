PORTLAND (KIII-TV) — Texas high school football Hall of Fame coach Todd Dodge is in Portland for a few days for his high school camp. The current Austin Westlake coach is known as an offensive genius at the high school level, having won four State Titles at Southlake Carroll back in the mid-2000s. Dodge says his camp is for high school and junior high quarterbacks and receivers to get some high quality reps together and build some continuity heading towards fall practice.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII