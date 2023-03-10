Tues. 10/3 Volleyball: Flour Bluff wins state-ranked matchup over Vets

The Hornets overcame a slow start to top the rival Eagles. Other scores from across the Coastal Bend are listed as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets (#18-5A) won arguably the biggest volleyball match of the season so far with a 3-1 comeback on the road over rival Veterans Memorial (#23-5A) Tuesday night in the "Yorktown Showdown."

The Hornets dropped the first set 25-15 before rallying to take the next three 25-15, 25-16, 25-17. The win gives Flour Bluff (4-0) sole possession of first place in the District 29-5A South Zone with Veterans Memorial (3-1) dropping into second place.

The two rivals will face off again at Flour Bluff on Friday, October 20th. Chris Thomasson was out live at tonight's match and has more on the implications:

OTHER SCORES: