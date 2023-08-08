Tues. 8/8 Volleyball: Sinton tops King at home

SINTON, Texas — High school volleyball is back across the Coastal Bend with teams tipping off their seasons this week.

The 4A Sinton Pirates topped the 5A King Mustangs 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22) in their home opener Tuesday. It was the season opener for the Mustangs who now turn their attention to the CCISD Spikefest Tournament starting Friday. Click the video above for highlights of the match.