x
Breaking News
High School

Tues. Highlights: Vets baseball shuts out Moody; Eagles softball edges Flour Bluff

It was a good night for both Eagles teams on the diamond. There were also some small school upsets on the baseball side.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday marked the beginning of zone play for the big school baseball teams in District 29-5A. Here are the highlight games and other notable scores on the diamond:

HIGHLIGHTS:
BASEBALL:
#17-5A Veterans Memorial 8, Moody 0

SOFTBALL:
Veterans Memorial 3, Flour Bluff 2

Credit: KIII

OTHER SCORES:
BASEBALL:
#5-4A Calallen 2, Bishop 3

Santa Gertrudis Academy 5, #16-3A Falfurrias 1 

#5-5A Ray 10, Victoria West 1

#1-3A London 10, Hebbronville 0

Alice 0, Robstown 1

Orange Grove 5, Ingleside 4

Rockport-Fulton 4, Beeville Jones 5

SOFTBALL:
Tuloso-Midway 12, Robstown 2 (5 innings)

Refugio 2, #3-2A Three Rivers 4

  

