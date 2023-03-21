Tues. Highlights: Vets baseball shuts out Moody; Eagles softball edges Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday marked the beginning of zone play for the big school baseball teams in District 29-5A. Here are the highlight games and other notable scores on the diamond:
HIGHLIGHTS:
BASEBALL:
#17-5A Veterans Memorial 8, Moody 0
SOFTBALL:
Veterans Memorial 3, Flour Bluff 2
OTHER SCORES:
BASEBALL:
#5-4A Calallen 2, Bishop 3
Santa Gertrudis Academy 5, #16-3A Falfurrias 1
#5-5A Ray 10, Victoria West 1
#1-3A London 10, Hebbronville 0
Alice 0, Robstown 1
Orange Grove 5, Ingleside 4
Rockport-Fulton 4, Beeville Jones 5
SOFTBALL:
Tuloso-Midway 12, Robstown 2 (5 innings)
Refugio 2, #3-2A Three Rivers 4