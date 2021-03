The Lady Pirates needed 10 innings to defend their top ranking and Vets needed five runs in the final inning to rally.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A couple of highlight softball and baseball games came down-to-the-wire Tuesday night.

Rockport-Fulton, the #1 ranked team in Class 4A, got a tenth inning two-run walkoff homerun from Piper Shearer to edge Ingleside 2-0. Siarah Galvan had 23 strikeouts on the mound for the Lady Pirates.