Tuloso-Midway baseball entering season with huge expectations

The Warriors are coming off a run to the region semis and are predicted by some to make another deep run in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're three weeks away from the start of the high school baseball season and one team with perhaps its biggest expectations ever, the Tuloso-Midway Warriors.

The Warriors have about eight starters back from a team that went to the region semis before ultimately falling to the state champion Sinton Pirates. Ironically enough the Warriors were the only team to top the Pirates during the season with a win in tournament play.

Now T-M opens up the season as the sixth-ranked team in the state in Class 4A. New Head Coach JK Moody comes back to the Coastal Bend after coming over from Groesbeck. Moody previously lead the Bishop Badgers to the state tournament.

The Warriors know what's expected of them as some outlets picked them to win a stacked district over rival Calallen, But they say those predictions don't really matter once those games come around. The Warriors' incentive to live up to those predictions and win the district could come in the playoffs because whoever finishes as the runner-up in 31-4A likely gets Sinton in round two instead of in the later rounds like last year.