"Twin billing" among five signings at Veterans Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were five college signings over at Veterans Memorial Wednesday including a brotherly 2-for-1 for Sam Houston State football.

Joshua and Jaredh Frayre are identical twins and so it made sense that they wanted to continue their college careers together as well. Both Eagles' defensive linemen are heading up to Huntsville to join the Bearkats.

Another of the Eagles' defensive linemen is moving on as well with Josiah Lewis heading down to Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The Eagles had a couple more signings as well with Faith Luna heading up to Beeville to play volleyball for Coastal Bend College.

Xavier Pointer with play soccer for Culver Stockton College up in Missouri.