Here are the results from the UIL rule change proposals

The UIL Standing Committee on Athletics considered numerous rule changes in its June 14 meeting in Round Rock.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) – which governs athletic, musical, and academic contests for public primary and secondary schools in Texas – passed a couple of proposals in its June 14 meeting, but rejected a majority of them.

The UIL Standing Committee on Athletics' agenda detailed many proposals, which they considered at their meeting Tuesday in Round Rock.

Here is what the UIL Athletics committee decided:

Passed:

A proposal to codify off-season and summer strength and conditioning changes implemented as a response to COVID-19

A proposal to update a class and add a class to the list of courses for which there is an exception to the UIL rule that limits enrollment in physical education (PE) courses during the school day.

A proposal to increase travel reimbursements for sports officials by $5.00 beginning in the 2022-2023 school year

A proposal to establish a 10-year compensation plan for sports officials

Denied, rejected, or took no action on the following proposals:

A proposal to alter the language of softball scrimmages per week.

A proposal to allow the (15) run rule after three innings in bi-district and area softball.

A proposal to prohibit freshmen athletes from participating in varsity competitions.

Proposals to change soccer from a spring sport to a fall sport.

A proposal to limit or eliminate coaches scratching of officials.

A proposal to add a shot clock.

A proposal to adjust track and field scoring to include scoring through 8th place

Will continue to monitor the following proposals:

A proposal regarding strength and conditioning for in-season athletes.

A proposal to study participation protocol for UIL member schools competing against non UIL schools

Study:

A proposal to adjust the process of a PAPF if the previous school is a private school.

A proposal to allow 6th grade participation at the 1A level (survey).

A proposal to require a best of three series in all rounds of the 5A-6A baseball post season leading up to the state tournament.

A proposal to allow the head golf coach and the assistant golf coach to actively coach during the course of play for all tournaments.

A proposal to amend junior high track meet start times.

These were only a handful of many proposals on the agenda.

UIL officials told WFAA that any individual may propose a rule change to be included on the meeting agenda and all submissions they received for consideration at this legislative council meeting were included. For more information on the process to amend UIL rules, visit their website here.

For a full look at the June 14 UIL agenda, click here.