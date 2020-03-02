Here are the new football districts for the next two years. Click here for the basketball and volleyball districts. The spring sports' districts will be released by the UIL later in the month.



DISTRICT 15-5A DIV. 1

CC Veterans Memorial

CC Carroll

CC King

CC Ray

CC Moody

Flour Bluff

Gregory-Portland

Victoria East

Victoria West

DISTRICT 15-4A DIV. 1

Alice

Beeville Jones

CC Miller

Calallen

Tuloso-Midway

Port Lavaca-Calhoun

DISTRICT 16-4A DIV. 1

Kingsville King

Hidalgo

La Feria

RGC La Grulla

Zapata

DISTRICT 15-4A DIV. 2

Ingleside

Robstown

Rockport-Fulton

Sinton

West Oso

Port Isabel

Raymondville

Rio Hondo

DISTRICT 15-3A DIV. 1

Aransas Pass

Mathis

Orange Grove

Edna

Goliad

Palacios

Vanderbilt Industrial

DISTRICT 16-3A DIV. 1

Bishop

Falfurrias

London

San Diego

Santa Gertrudis

Lyford

Progreso

DISTRICT 15-3A DIV. 2

George West

Dilley

Karnes City

Natalia

Nixon-Smiley

Poth

Stockdale

DISTRICT 16-3A DIV. 2

Banquete

Hebbronville

Odem

Skidmore-Tynan

Taft

Monte Alto

Santa Rosa

DISTRICT 15-2A DIV. 1

Freer

Refugio

Three Rivers

Bloomington

Kenedy

DISTRICT 16-2A DIV. 1

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco

Premont

Riviera Kaufer

La Villa

Santa Maria

DISTRICT 15-2A DIV. 2

Benavides

Bruni

Charlotte

D’Hanis

La Pryor

Sabinal