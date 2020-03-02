Here are the new football districts for the next two years. Click here for the basketball and volleyball districts. The spring sports' districts will be released by the UIL later in the month.
DISTRICT 15-5A DIV. 1
CC Veterans Memorial
CC Carroll
CC King
CC Ray
CC Moody
Flour Bluff
Gregory-Portland
Victoria East
Victoria West
DISTRICT 15-4A DIV. 1
Alice
Beeville Jones
CC Miller
Calallen
Tuloso-Midway
Port Lavaca-Calhoun
DISTRICT 16-4A DIV. 1
Kingsville King
Hidalgo
La Feria
RGC La Grulla
Zapata
DISTRICT 15-4A DIV. 2
Ingleside
Robstown
Rockport-Fulton
Sinton
West Oso
Port Isabel
Raymondville
Rio Hondo
DISTRICT 15-3A DIV. 1
Aransas Pass
Mathis
Orange Grove
Edna
Goliad
Palacios
Vanderbilt Industrial
DISTRICT 16-3A DIV. 1
Bishop
Falfurrias
London
San Diego
Santa Gertrudis
Lyford
Progreso
DISTRICT 15-3A DIV. 2
George West
Dilley
Karnes City
Natalia
Nixon-Smiley
Poth
Stockdale
DISTRICT 16-3A DIV. 2
Banquete
Hebbronville
Odem
Skidmore-Tynan
Taft
Monte Alto
Santa Rosa
DISTRICT 15-2A DIV. 1
Freer
Refugio
Three Rivers
Bloomington
Kenedy
DISTRICT 16-2A DIV. 1
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
Premont
Riviera Kaufer
La Villa
Santa Maria
DISTRICT 15-2A DIV. 2
Benavides
Bruni
Charlotte
D’Hanis
La Pryor
Sabinal
DISTRICT 16-2A DIV. 2
Agua Dulce
Falls City
Woodsboro
Louise
Pettus
Runge
Yorktown