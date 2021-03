It was a great night for the Eagles Monday at Cabaniss.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial baseball and softball teams each got a quality district win Monday night at the Cabaniss Complex.

The baseball team shut out Flour Bluff 3-0 in a game between teams that would both be in the playoffs if they started today.

The softball team also scored early in a 9-1 win over visiting Victoria East.