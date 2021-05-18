Veterans Memorial and Ray set to face off in a battle of pitching staffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All four teams from District 29-5A are still alive in the baseball playoffs and all playing each other in the third round including CCISD foes #6 Veterans Memorial and Ray.
The two program are meeting up in the postseason for the first time. Veterans won both district match-ups during the regular season, but given the depth of both pitching staffs and both teams' familiarity with one another, both the Eagles and Texans know this series could be a heavyweight prizefight this week.
The three-game series between Vets and Ray will be at Cabaniss Field starting with Game 1 Thursday at 7 PM, weather-pending. The series will continue with Game 2 Friday at 7 PM and if necessary, Game 3 Saturday at 12 PM.