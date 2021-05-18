Veterans Memorial and Ray set to face off in a battle of pitching staffs

The CCISD rivals are meeting in the playoffs for the first time with Vets winning both match-ups during district play.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All four teams from District 29-5A are still alive in the baseball playoffs and all playing each other in the third round including CCISD foes #6 Veterans Memorial and Ray.

The two program are meeting up in the postseason for the first time. Veterans won both district match-ups during the regular season, but given the depth of both pitching staffs and both teams' familiarity with one another, both the Eagles and Texans know this series could be a heavyweight prizefight this week.

It’s a pair of all-local 5A matchups this week in the region quarters and so we’ve got another media preview up in Portland.



First up: CCISD foes Veterans Memorial and Ray are at the podium.



That series gets underway Thursday night at Cabaniss.@kiii3sports #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/Qzw0xw5C5m — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) May 18, 2021