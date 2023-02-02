Veterans Memorial baseball: a "bunch of nobodies?"

The Eagles say they got a little extra motivation after losing a few key players from last year's region quarterfinal team.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles' baseball team always seems to be in contention no matter no matter what the roster looks like, but this year they got a little extra motivation thanks to an opposing player in the district.

The Eagles said they were called "a bunch of nobodies" after losing a few guys from last year's region quarterfinal team.

If you know Head Coach Lee Yeager, you probably know it doesn't take much to get him going. He says it will be a learning curve for some of the new guys this season, but come south zone play in the district, they'll be ready.

The Eagles' biggest competition in the south could come from the Carroll Tigers. Moody, King and Flour Bluff are also in that group.