Veterans Memorial baseball and softball get big district wins over Ray, Carroll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a great night Tuesday for the Veterans Memorial Eagles who scored big district wins on both the baseball and softball diamonds.
The Eagles' Xavier Perez threw a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Ray Texans at Whataburger Field. The Texans had previously been undefeated in 29-5A play.
The Veterans Memorial softball team won a totally different type of game, edging Carroll 15-14 in a slugfest out at Cabaniss Field. The Eagles handed the Tigers their first district loss of the season.