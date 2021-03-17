Veterans Memorial baseball and softball get big district wins over Ray, Carroll

Both Eagles teams handed their opponents their first district losses of the season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a great night Tuesday for the Veterans Memorial Eagles who scored big district wins on both the baseball and softball diamonds.

The Eagles' Xavier Perez threw a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Ray Texans at Whataburger Field. The Texans had previously been undefeated in 29-5A play.