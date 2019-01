CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles' baseball team made program history last season, and they've got the talent to go even further in 2019.

The Eagles reached the program's first state tournament, but were eliminated in the state semifinal. Coach Lee Yeager has plenty of front-line talent returning including first team all-state senior pitcher JoJo Villareal among others.

The Eagles are ranked fourth in the 5A preseason coaches poll.