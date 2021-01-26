Veterans Memorial baseball opens 2021 season ranked #1

The Eagles are the favorites in a stacked District 29-5A.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles' baseball team felt they had a chance at a title taken from them in 2020 due to COVID-19 and now they've reloaded for another run at Round Rock this season.

The Eagles finished last season ranked #1 at the time of the UIL shutdown and now begin the season in the same spot in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

Veterans Memorial touts a stacked pitching staff with three players all headed to play Division I in college. The Eagles only have a handful of seniors, but return plenty of starting experience in the lineup and rotation.