Veterans Memorial blanked by McAllen in girls soccer playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles girls couldn't get the offense going in a 5-0 loss to McAllen Monday at Cabaniss in the area round of the soccer playoffs.

The Eagles went down 2-0 late in the first half as McHi's Mallory Henderson out a deflection into the back of the net. The Bulldogs added to their lead in the early second half as Julianna Millin slipped past the Vets defense to score.