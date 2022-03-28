Veterans Memorial blanked by McAllen in girls soccer playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles girls couldn't get the offense going in a 5-0 loss to McAllen Monday at Cabaniss in the area round of the soccer playoffs.
The Eagles went down 2-0 late in the first half as McHi's Mallory Henderson out a deflection into the back of the net. The Bulldogs added to their lead in the early second half as Julianna Millin slipped past the Vets defense to score.
It's the second straight year that McAllen has ended the Eagles' season with a 5-0 playoff defeat.