The Eagles used a big second half Thursday to roll on to the second round.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial boys' soccer team needed a half to kick it into high gear, but they eventually took charge of their playoff opener with a 6-0 win over Laredo Martin Thursday at Cabaniss.

The Eagles scored just one late in the first half before unloading five goals after the break.

Veterans Memorial advances to the area round to face the winner of Brownsville Vets and PSJA Southwest.

OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES:

Lady Hornets win 4-0. — Flour Bluff Athletics (@bluff_sports) March 25, 2022

Class 5A girls soccer bi-district

Gregory-Portland 11, Laredo Cigarroa 0

FINAL

G-P advanced to play the winner between Brownsville Vets and McAllen Rowe.@CallerSports @GPISD1 — Quinton Martinez (@qmartinez) March 25, 2022