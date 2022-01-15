Veterans Memorial boys pull away big in first place game against Ray

The Eagles overcame a roller coaster first quarter and pulled away for the 35 point win over the Texans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles boys proved they're the team to beat in District 29-5A after a dominating 82-47 win over Ray Friday.

The Texans (6-2) entered the night trailing the Eagles (8-0) by just a game in the standings, making the match-up a first place showdown. But Veterans Memorial quickly jumped out to a 15-2 lead to begin the game. Ray didn't immediately let the game get away though as the Texans went on a 10-2 run to end the quarter and pull within 17-12.