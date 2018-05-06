The Veterans Memorial Eagles are state-bound in just their third season of varsity play after sweeping Kerrville Tivy over the weekend.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 in their playoff run, earning their first trip to Round Rock in program history. Not bad for a team that finished third in the jam-packed District 30-5A.

The Vets players and coaches say while they weren't predicted by many to go far into the playoffs let alone reach state, they've just tried to go about their business each round while having a strong confidence in themselves.

We'll have more with the Eagles throughout the week including Tuesday's 6 PM pep rally at Cabaniss Field.

5A STATE SCHEDULE:

SEMIFINAL:

CC Veterans Memorial vs. Forney

Thurs. 7 PM @ Dell Diamond

CHAMPIONSHIP:

CC Vets/Forney winner vs. Kingwood Park/Eaton winner

Sat. Noon @ Dell Diamond

