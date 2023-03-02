Veterans Memorial girls basketball tops rival Flour Bluff late to claim south zone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles' girls basketball team edged rival Flour Bluff 49-45 in overtime Friday in a 29-5A South Zone first place tiebreaker.
Win the win the Eagles clinched a playoff birth and a spot in the district championship game against Victoria East next Tuesday.
Flour Bluff drops to a zone play-in game against Ray. The winner of that game will go to the playoffs while the loser's season will be over.
The Eagles fell behind early as the Hornets went on a 9-1 run to start the game. Vets' big surge came to start the second half as the Eagles went on a 9-0 run to go up 29-24.
Flour Bluff would rally in the fourth to tie the game late. But the Hornets couldn't win it on the final possession as Vets came up with a steal at the buzzer to end regulation.
The only bucket in overtime came from the Eagles' Ashlynn Perez who came off the bench to drill a three-pointer and the foul.
DISTRICT 29-5A ZONE SCHEDULE - TUES. 2/7:
District Championship:
#24 Veterans Memorial vs. Victoria East - 6 PM @ Moody
Zone Play-In:
Ray @ #15 Flour Bluff - 6 PM
Zone Play-In:
Moody @ Gregory-Portland - 7:30 PM